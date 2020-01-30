Family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss

Malian music star Fatoumata Diawara performs at Brighton Chalk on February 5.

Spokesman Simon Blackmore said: “Fatoumata has spent recent years touring the world, as well as working with some of the biggest names in contemporary music.

“She recorded with Bobby Womack and Herbie Hancock; played Glastonbury and other major festivals; and toured with the Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca. She assembled a West African super-group featuring Amadou & Mariam, Oumou Sangaré and Toumani Diabaté to record a song calling for peace in her troubled homeland and also climbed aboard Damon Albarn’s star-studded Africa Express, which culminated in her sharing a stage with Sir Paul McCartney in London.

“Her touring schedule has taken her to Europe, South America, Asia and Australia as well as on trips to the US, where she performed as part of the Clinton Global Initiative.”

Star in the Jar offers family fun at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Saturday, February 1 at 2pm.

When a little boy stumbles across a special star, he puts it in a jar and takes it on adventures. But the poor star misses its home… Can the little boy and his big sister find a way to send the star safely back?A warm-hearted story, with music, that captures the friendship between two siblings, with the lovely set design taking the action from park to school and back home.

A brand-new theatre production created with the Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants Fund, adapted for the stage by Tina Williams from the book by Sam Hay.

From the Pied Piper Theatre Company.

Reflections of Arundel is a new exhibition at Arundel Museum until March 3.

A spokesman said: “This photo exhibition will feature beautiful photos from Arundel and the surrounding area. With pictures from across the seasons, it will showcase the essence of Arundel.

“Photographers featuring in the exhibition are Bill Philip, Charles Waring, Nigel Cull and Josie Gilbert all well known to an Arundel audience. Bill’s work is regularly exhibited in the summer Gallery Trail. We are also delighted to have Martin Duncan, Arundel Castle’s head gardener, who can showcase beautiful views from the Collector Earl’s Garden.

Murderess, seducer, thief, enchantress – or merely a woman intent on survival?

Alluring, exotic and unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangalletti travels from Florence to the Ashley Estate in Cornwall, home of her recently deceased husband. Her presence in the house arouses dark suspicions and uncontrollable desires, not least in young Philip, cousin and heir to the Ashley home.

My Cousin Rachel is at Chichester Festival Theatre from January 28–February 1.

Feverish passion battles reason in this classic Gothic romance set in the wild landscape of the rock-ribbed Cornish coast.

Known for Call The Midwife, Helen George plays the enigmatic Rachel.

