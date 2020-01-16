Family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss...

Jennifer Saunders is Madame Arcati as Blithe Spirit heads to the Theatre Royal Brighton.



Peformances are from Wednesday, January 22-Saturday, January 25.



Novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth are literally haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium Madame Arcati inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a séance.



When she appears, visible only to Charles and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life – and the afterlife – get complicated.



Jennifer Saunders is one of the UK’s most popular comic actresses.



Her gleefully funny performance as the eccentric clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, delighted both critics and audiences alike when the production opened in Theatre Royal Bath’s 2019 Summer Season.



Tickets for Blithe Spirit are available online from Theatre Royal Brighton on the website www.atgtickets.com.

**********



Short Stories Tall Tales presents: The Hare and the Tortoise at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Friday, January 17.



In one of the most famous of Aesop’s fables, a very cheeky and boastful hare gloats that he’s the fastest creature in the whole wood. A tortoise sick of bickering on this topic volunteers to race him and hare learns an important lesson.



The company promise an inventive and energetic retelling which follows the hare and the tortoise through, over and round the forest obstacles.



Your little ones will learn that it isn’t all about who wins the chase; slow and steady wins the race.



Tickets from the Ropetackle box office.

**********



Eliana Cargnelutti plays at The Factory in Worthing with her band on Wednesday, January 22.



She is seen as one of the rising stars of the European live music scene.



In 2015 she was named one of the five best female guitarists in the rock blues scene at the American Jimi Awards and was nominated the fifth best female guitar player of the rock blues world by Blues E-news magazine.



In the same year, she was also part of the international Tour with Blues Caravan project Girls With Guitars of Ruf Record label



Tickets from Solid Entertainments and on 01472 349 222.



Doors open at 7.30pm.

*********

Ensonglopedia Of Animals is the offering at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre on January 18.



Twenty-six animal songs, one for each letter of the alphabet.



Expect extraordinary echinoderms, distressed damselflies, curious corals, batty birds and amazing arachnids.



Expect the unexpected.



And expect it to rhyme.



This is the new show from John Hinton, creator of the multi-award-winning Scientrilogy of musical comedies about Darwin, Einstein and Curie.



John will start with the human and then move further and further away us and our human form...



Tickets for the show are available from the CFT.

1917 offers mesmerising descent into the horrors of World War One

PAW Patrol Live! heads to Brighton

Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band

Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year

Epic trek marks 60th birthday