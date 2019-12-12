Family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss!

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir will present their Winter Wonderland Disney concert over two days with performances on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14

Musical director James Rushman said: “Christmas is a magical time and this year our concert celebrates the magic of Disney.”

The first Edwin James Christmas Concert will be performed on Friday, December 13 in aid of the choir’s chosen charities plus donations to Turning Tides. Doors open at 6.45pm for 7.30pm.

The second matinee concert will be performed on Saturday, December 14 in aid of the choir music fund, with doors opening at 2.15pm for 3pm.

Both concerts will be held at St James Church Hall, East Ham Road, Littlehampton BN17 7AN with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £4 for children.

Tickets will be available at the door or can be pre-booked by contacting the Edwin James Ticket Line 01243 582330.

Following seven sell-out years of panto fun at Shoreham’s Ropetackle, LP Creatives return this Christmas with the magical tale of Snow White.

Writer Tom Beard said: “Magic mirrors, seven little men, poisoned apples and an enchanted Princess tell the classic story of Snow White.

“An evil stepmother, no longer fairest in the land, threatens to put an end to her beautiful stepdaughter.

“But can true love find a way and save her?

“All this and the usual mayhem and twists you can expect from a Shoreham panto.”

Snow White runs from December 13 to December 31. Tickets on 01273 464440 or www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

Cinderella is the pantomime at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing until Sunday, January 5.

The cast features Strictly Come Dancing’s Ian Waite, making his pantomime debut, as Dandini, the Prince’s cheeky but charming aide-de-campe. Ian will appear alongside children’s TV presenter and CBBC favourite Naomi Wilkinson, in the title role as Cinderella, with boyband A1’s Mark Read returning to Worthing, this time, as Prince Charming. Nicole Faraday, best known as the glamorous murderess Snowball Merriman in ITV’s smash-hit series Bad Girls, stars as the Wicked Stepmother.

The challenge will be to make everything look absolutely effortless, says director Kate Armes as she masterminds Southwick Players’ production of The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder. Absolutely effortless… and yet the fact is that everything will need to be choreographed to complete perfection and precision. It’s the classic challenge of farce – and one Kate is enjoying.

The production runs at The Barn Theatre, Southwick from December 11-December 14.

“I directed The Man Who Came To Dinner two years ago with the company,” Kate says. She believes The Matchmaker will be equally fun in the pre-Christmas slot."

