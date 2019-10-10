Family fun coming up in Brighton and Worthing

Things you won't want to miss!

Moving On is the exhibition from October 15-27 at Worthing’s Colonnade House – Creative Hub.

The exhibition comes from contemporary quilt and textile art group Curious Threads.

Spokeswoman and member Sue Duncan said: “This second exhibition by the group builds on the success of the initial exhibition New Beginnings and demonstrates how the individual members have grown and developed their work

“Now a cohesive group of friends, they seek to support, inspire and motivate one another to achieve their best work while developing skills and techniques often outside of their comfort zone.

“This exhibition will include each artist’s interpretation of the various group challenges. It will demonstrate how they have been inspired by the themes and how their work has developed using a mixture of multi-media, paper, contemporary quilting or stitched and embroidered pieces.”

Until October 27.

Taking Flight Theatre Company brings the family show You’ve Got Dragons to

Shoreham’s Ropetackle on October 16 and Guildhall Studio, Portsmouth on October 20.

They are offering it as a way to help parents and teachers to talk to children about mental health.

Spokeswoman Stella Patrick said: “You’ve Got Dragons is an inclusive and accessible take on Kathryn Cave’s beloved children’s book.

“Do your worries ever reach dragon-like proportions?

“If they do, then Taking Flight think they have just the show for you. A poignant, insightful story about coping with your dragons and learning to face anxieties from an award-winning picture book writer.”

Marvin Ford, who appeared on the Michael McIntyre show, will be in cabaret at Arundel’s Cathedral Centre on Friday, October 11.

The evening will include a two-course meal and a bar will be available.

Event spokesman Malcolm Farquharson said: “Martin’s repertoire includes songs from the 80s right through to the present day so there will be something for everyone.”

The cost will be £25 a head which will include a welcome drink.

Tickets for Marvin Ford are available from the parish office on 01903 882262.

The night is a Friends of St Nicholas event.

Around 150 Brighton dads and children are planning to take over an award-winning workspace for rap battles, toy fixing, Lego and craft session to help tackle social isolation.

Worthing based, father-of-one Dan Flanagan, launched his Dad La Soul group in 2017, as an answer to the struggles he faced as a stay at home dad. Now he is launching in Brighton on October 17 at Platf9rm on Church Road, Hove at 11am. Dan explains: “Turn to Facebook or Google to look for something to do with the kids, you’ll be inundated with replies for mum and toddler groups, but what happens if you are a dad?”

Dan’s now offering the answer...

Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch