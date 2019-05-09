Created with Sketch.
Shoreham May Day celebrations

Shoreham welcomes summer with traditional May Day festivities

Crowds gathered for a traditional May Day celebration in Shoreham, including plenty of dancing and singing.

A procession was led at 6am from Coronation Green to the war memorial in East Street. Sompting Village Morris performed for the crowd before the May Queen was crowned by George Barton, vice-chairman of Adur District Council.

