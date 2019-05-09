Shoreham welcomes summer with traditional May Day festivities

Crowds gathered for a traditional May Day celebration in Shoreham, including plenty of dancing and singing.

A procession was led at 6am from Coronation Green to the war memorial in East Street. Sompting Village Morris performed for the crowd before the May Queen was crowned by George Barton, vice-chairman of Adur District Council.

Shoreham May Day celebrations Ian Bush Buy a Photo

Shoreham May Day celebrations Ian Bush Buy a Photo

Shoreham May Day celebrations Ian Bush Buy a Photo

Shoreham May Day celebrations Ian Bush Buy a Photo

View more