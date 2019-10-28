Ice skating in Sussex: where, when and how much are this year’s festive rinks?

Looking to take the family ice skating this festive season? We have the lowdown on where, when, and how much ice skating is across the county.

Brighton

What: Brighton’s Royal Pavilion Ice Rink will open for its tenth winter season, powered exclusively by wind and solar energy. The huge 880sqm rink and separate 130sqm beginners’ rink are lit at night.

Where: In front of Brighton Pavilion.

When: One-hour skate times run from 10am to 9.15pm daily from November 2 until January 19.

Cost: £10 for full-price tickets (aged 12 and over), £7 for juniors (under 12). Children under five can skate for free in all off -peak sessions when accompanied on the ice by an adult paying full price. There are also multiticket offers.

What else: A rink-side bar and kitchen and a 40-metre terrace next to the ice.

Full details: www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk.

Bognor

What: Bognor Regis BID has promised the ice rink will be packed with new and traditional treats. Find out more here.

Where: Place St Maur des Fosses.

When: November 21 to January 5.

What else: Tickets will soon be available to buy online.

Full details: iceskatingontheprom.co.uk.

Chichester

CHiCE organisers have confirmed the ice rink which was set up in Priory Park last winter will not return the year. Read more here.



Crawley

What: The fully covered ice rink welcomes all ages from four years.

Where: The Crawley Ice Rink will be located in Tilgate Park for the first time, in front of Smith and Western.

When: Open every day from 10am to 5pm from November 23 until January 5.

Cost: Adult tickets are £8.75 (peak) and (off peak), children under 16 £7.75 (peak) and £7.25 (off peak). Family tickets for four skaters including at least two children under 16 are £30.

Full details: crawleyicerink.co.uk.

Worthing

What: Fully covered rink.

Where: Steyne Gardens

When: 12:30-9pm Monday to Friday during term time, 10am-9pm weekends and school holidays from November 9 until February 23.

Cost: Adults £9.95 (peak) and £7.50 (off peak), children under 16

£8.50 (peak) and £7.25 (off peak). Family tickets for four skaters including at least two children under 16 are £33.

What else: The rink will offer special sessions during off-peak times for younger children (under four years) to have a go when the ice is quiet. Sessions will be Monday to Friday from 12:30-3pm. The café offers hot drinks and snacks.

Full details: worthingicerink.com.