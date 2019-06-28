Enjoy a night of open-air theatre complete with a picnic!

Fancy a picnic and a night of open-air theatre in a truly gorgeous setting?

Here’s your chance to win both.

One of Chichester’s great summer favourites, New Theatre Productions are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, with two sparkling productions at their West Dean Gardens home for the 2019 Festival of Chichester.

Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare will be directed by company founder John Hyatt. It will alternate for the first couple of weeks of July with Tons of Money by Will Evans + Valentine, adapted by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Barbara MacWhirter.

And the company are offering the chance to win a pair of tickets (courtesy of the company) and a picnic for two (courtesy of West Dean) to see Twelfth Night plus a pair of tickets (courtesy of the company) and a picnic for two (courtesy of West Dean) to see Tons of Money.

To win tickets/picnics, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting either Twelfth Night or Tons of Money in the subject line. Entries to be received by midnight on June 31. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed. The prize is being offered by New Theatre Productions.

Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare runs on July 1, July 3, July 5, July 7, July 9, July 11, July 13, 7.45pm; Tons of Money plays on July 2, July 4, July 6, July 8, July 10 July 12. 7.45pm. Tickets £10; children under 16 £8. Disabled access. Picnics welcome. The West Dean Gardens Restaurant for pre-theatre supper and/or drinks until 7.30pm on theatre nights; tel 01243 818215.

If you win, you then just choose your date to go...