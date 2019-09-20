elbow announce Portsmouth and Brighton dates

elbow, who release their eighth studio album, ‘Giants of All Sizes’, on October 11th, have announced an extensive tour across the UK for March and April of 2020.

Dates include the Portsmouth, Guildhall on Tuesday, April 21st and the Brighton Centre Friday, April 24th

The tour is elbow’s most comprehensive set of dates in some time, containing a weekend residency in Manchester alongside further residencies in Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, The dates see a return to some towns last visited on the touring run for ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ in October 2008 and follow a summer of festival headline slots and last year’s sold out arena tour in support of 2017’s ‘Best Of’ album release.

Full dates are as follows:

March

Sunday 29th - Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Tuesday 31st - Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

April

Friday 3rd - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Saturday 4th - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Monday 6th - Leeds, O2 Academy

Tuesday 7th - Leeds, O2 Academy

Wednesday 8th - Hull, Bonus Arena

Friday 10th - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Saturday 11th - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Monday 13th - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Tuesday 14th - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thursday 16th - Newcastle, O2 Academy

Friday 17th - Newcastle, O2 Academy

Saturday 18th - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 20th - Plymouth, Pavilions

Tuesday 21st - Portsmouth, Guildhall

Thursday 23rd - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Friday 24th - Brighton, Centre

Saturday 25th - Bournemouth, International Centre

Monday 27th - London, Eventim Apollo

Tuesday 28th - London, Eventim Apollo

Tickets go on sale from 9am on the 27th September via http://www.aegpresents.co.uk/elbow

