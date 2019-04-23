Dozens of authors converge on Worthing

More than 50 authors from across the UK will be signing their books at the UK Southern Book Show at Field Place Manor House Barns, Worthing on Sunday, April 28.

Author Natasha Murray, founder of the book show, is promising the “greatest book show in the south.”

‘“Diddy David Hamilton, one of Britain’s best-known radio and TV personalities, will be opening the show and will be signing his new book The Golden Days of Radio,” Natasha said.

“There are so many amazing books out there just waiting to be discovered and this unique book show gives UK authors an opportunity to showcase their books and to meet in person those that love a good book.

“As well as signing their books, authors will be giving readings and talks on all aspects of writing and publishing. Stories too will be read out in the children’s story corner on the stage in the Barn. .

“The book show is held twice a year, in the spring and autumn and is proving to be a popular attraction. The barns, in the grounds of Field Place are like a little slice of book heaven and are the perfect place to hold a book show.

“Entrance to the show and parking are free.

“Refreshments and cake will be available for free too whilst stocks last! There are two barns to wander through and there you will find friendly authors and a wide range of books to choose from – a book for everyone!

“I think that it is important to encourage children to read and learn to love books as much as we do. Children are reading more than ever these days. Who can resist an exciting adventure story!

“As well as finding a great book, one activity both young and old can take part in is contributing to The Adventures of Catkins, a white rescue cat that likes to go exploring.

“Add a line, a paragraph or a picture on the day to the story and then find out what happens to Catkins on the show’s website.

“Everyone is welcome to dress up as their favourite fictional character and a medal will be given to those that do.

“We look forward to seeing you at the show!”

Sunday, April 28, 10am-3pm, Field Place Manor House Barns, Worthing BN13 1NP. Free entrance; tickets can be obtained from Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uk-southern-book-show-tickets-55522785145.

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery