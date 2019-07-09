Dandelion Charm launch new single in Worthing

Dandelion Charm mark their new single with a double gig weekend in Worthing on July 13 and 14.





Ahead of their new album this autumn, the Newhaven-based duo release Afraid of the Silence on July 14 and are celebrating with two gigs in Worthing this weekend.



They are offering an intimate acoustic gig at The Charles Dickens on Saturday, July 13 – 54-60 Heene Road, Worthing. Doors 8pm, tickets £5 on the door.



The band launch gig is at Bar 42, Sunday, July 14 – 42 Marine Parade, Worthing. Doors 7pm. Tickets £7 from www.ticketweb.uk.



The duo brings together the prog, rock and folk influences of John Fowler (guitar and vocals) and Clare Fowler (vocals). They describe their signature sound as a “luxurious blend of intricate harmonies, soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics.”



Already familiar faces on the Brighton and Worthing music scene, Dandelion Charm have stepped up their live appearances over the past year and won many new fans, performing as a duo or trio and sometimes in an expanded full-band format.



Clare said: “We love playing in Worthing and we wanted to do something extra special so in addition to our launch gig at Bar 42 with the band, we will be playing an intimate trio gig the night before downstairs at the Charles Dickens Pub on Heene Road. For those die-hard Dandelion Charm fans advance ticket holders for Bar 42 can get into the acoustic gig for half price.”

John added: “Afraid of the Silence is a comment on western society. So many of us just want to be told what’s worthy of our attention, what isn’t, what we should wear, what words we should use and so on.



“We absorb whatever the media spews out as if it’s our own thoughts, disregarding whatever was in vogue last week.



“So many people are terrified of not having all this stimulus and media guidance. They are afraid of the silence. People spend their time coveting whatever product is marketed to their demographic and get a small dopamine release when it’s acquired, then they’re on to the next thing.



“This seems to be how many of us exist. I wonder whether such people reach old age and feel like they haven’t actually done anything – whether they feel as if they haven’t really lived.”



Brilliant Chichester revival honours The Deep Blue Sea as a genuine masterpiece

Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester

See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery