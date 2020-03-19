Coronavirus: temporary closure at Brighton Centre

The Brighton Centre has become the latest venue to close its doors amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman said: “In response to Government guidelines advising the UK to avoid unnecessary social contact, we have made the decision to suspend all events at the Brighton Centre until the end of March 2020.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and follow advice and official guidelines. If the venue status changes beyond the end of this month we will update (the website).

“Please note, the Box Office at the Brighton Centre will also be closed to personal callers for over-the-counter bookings. Our Access Line, 01273 292695, remains open for accessible bookings and advice Monday - Saturday 10am to 4pm.

“Where we can, public events will be re-scheduled into the future. Ticket holders will be notified with details of re-scheduling and again once new dates have been confirmed, if they were not available at the time of the announcement. All tickets will be valid for any rescheduled dates and customers will not need to take any action. If a customer cannot attend a rescheduled date, they should contact their point of purchase.

“If an event is cancelled ticket holders will be notified and automatically refunded.

“Please bear with us during this extremely busy and ever-changing time for our team. The Brighton Centre wish to thank all our customers, clients and staff for their continued co-operation and understanding during this unprecedented situation. Keep well.”

