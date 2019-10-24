Console Corner: Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition Switch review

Definitive game lives up to its name...

It says everything about the Nintendo Switch that it can take an already brilliant game and make it even better.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition

And that is exactly what Nintendo has done with Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age with its boldly dubbed Definitive Edition.

For anyone new to the game, DQXIDE is a RPG from Square Enix and the latest in a long-running series. The Switch’s Definitive Edition, released in September, comes a year after the game won critical acclaim on PS4, 3DS and Windows.

Dragon Quest XI is widely regarded as one of the best entries in a series which stretches back over 30 years to 1986!

Gameplay follows the same trusted formula as in previous games and you explore worlds to fight against various monsters while possessing the ability to also explore high areas.

The proof is always in the playing and I just found the Definitive Edition impossible to put down. An absolute triumph from start to finish. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

The game is set in the world of Erdrea - which begins as the kingdom of Dundrasil - as it is invaded and destroyed by an army of monsters.

Initially when I first got hold of the Switch version I thought the title ‘Definitive Edition’ might prove its very undoing. Usually when games have these kind of titles, such as ‘legendary’ edition what you actually get is quite the opposite, a watered down version.

But my how I was wrong. Obviously there is some toning down in terms of graphics compared to the PS4 version but other than that, the Switch release is a massive improvement in so many ways.

Aesthetically the game really pops and it is a gaming world that demands to be explored and one you will never tire of.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition

The crowning achievement, as ever with Dragon Quest games, is the story arc, characters and pacing and this is as engrossing as ever with a plethora of memorable moments - too many to mention or spoil.

The combat comes a close second in terms of being the jewel in the Dragon Quest crown, remaining intuitively balanced with great depth for the hardcore and plenty of accessibility for newbies too.

The Switch version feels like the most complete DQ package yet.

The proof is always in the playing and I just found the Definitive Edition impossible to put down. An absolute triumph from start to finish.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition