Christmas fair at Dogs Trust Shoreham

Dogs Trust Shoreham is ready to welcome a large crowd for its annual Christmas fair.

There will be fun for all the family, including four-legged-friends, at the rehoming centre, in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on Sunday from 11am to 2pm.

Chloe Clark with Rumba the pup reminds us dogs are welcome at the Christmas fair

Organiser Pia Offord and Lisa Herbert, supporter relations officers, are excited for the festive season.

Pia said: “There will be loads to see and do at the fair, including carol singers, stalls selling items for both dogs and humans, Dogs Trust items, glitter tattoos, a big raffle, tombolas, as well as festive refreshments and much more.”

Lisa added: “It’s always a busy time in the run up to our events but it’s all worth it when we meet our lovely supporters and see them having a great time.

“All proceeds will go towards the four-legged residents at our centre and we’re very grateful for the support we are shown at events like these.”

Entrance is £1 per adults, with children and dogs free. Parking is available on site or nearby at Adur Recreation Ground car park.

Pia and Lisa are still gratefully accepting suitable prizes for the grand raffle and tombolas. If you have anything suitable, drop it in to the rehoming centre, telephone 01273 466971 or email pia.offord@dogstrust.org.uk and lisa.herbert@dogstrust.org.uk

