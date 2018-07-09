Care for Veterans fayre promises family fun in Worthing

There will be bunting galore when Care for Veterans opens its doors for its annual summer fayre.

Always a popular afternoon out, the fayre will raise money for the charity, which cares for disabled ex-service personnel and their families at its home in Boundary Road, Worthing.

Organiser Christine Gillott said: “The summer fayre is a chance for us to invite the community in and show off Care for Veterans.

“It also allows us to raise vital funds so that we can continue to offer the facilities and services we do for our residents.

“We have a whole host of different attractions at the fayre this year. There really is something for everyone, so come and see us and bring your friends and family, too.”

Care for Veterans strives to improve the mobility and independence of its residents through rehabilitation services, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and social and recreation activities.

The summer fayre is from 1.30pm to 4pm on Saturday, July 14, and entry is by donation.

The event promises to be fun for all ages, including market and craft stalls, live music, a military band and exhibition, children’s entertainment, a magician, plenty of food and refreshments, games and more.