Brighton triplets take on Chitty roles for Brighton Theatre Group

Triplets from Ditchling Road, Brighton were chosen from 250 hopefuls who auditioned to play sewer children hiding from the Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Theatre Royal Brighton from August 21-24.

The production comes from the Brighton Theatre Group.

Spokesman Amanda Reeves said: “The three boys from left to right are Thaddeus, Cameron and Justin Stimpson Naylor, aged 11 years old. Justin will also understudy for the role of Jeremy Potts.

To celebrate their 50th Anniversary this year, musical theatre company, Brighton Theatre Group decided to present this classic British family musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Keith Shepherd, chairman of Brighton Theatre Group and producer of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, said: “We are delighted to have the triplets Thaddeus. Cameron and Justin in the team. They are spirited, good natured boys who recently played in the choir on the Joseph Tour starring Union J’s Jaymi Hensley.’

“The show is packed full of hit numbers including the title song Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Me Ol’ Bamboo, Truly Scrumptious, Chu-Chi Face and Teamwork.

“Brighton Theatre Group is one of only a handful of UK companies chosen to perform Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and complete with the world famous iconic flying car will give eight performances, including four matinees.”

Directed by Michael Burnie with choreography by Jodie Michele. Musical director Carl Greenwood, youth cast musical director Jo Barnes.

Tickets are on sale now: atgtickets.com/brighton.

