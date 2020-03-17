Brighton Theatre Royal shuts its doors amid coronavirus crisis

Brighton Theatre Royal has become the first major venue in Sussex to confirm its own closure.

The news comes on the day the popular cult musical Six was due to begin its run at the venue.

Mark Cornell, group CEO of the Ambassador Theatre Group, which runs the venue, said: “In response to the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday evening, advising the UK public to avoid unnecessary social contact, including in theatres, we regret to inform you that shows in all Ambassador Theatre Group UK venues are temporarily suspended with immediate effect.

“We understand that this decision comes as a disappointment, and a massive inconvenience for those of you already on the way to a venue this evening, but ultimately we all want the same thing: the health and safety of our communities, and we believe this is the correct decision to make.

“Given the current ambiguity and lack of clarity as to how long our theatres may be closed for, we hope to provide you with an update within the next 48 hours regarding the exchange of tickets. We will be consulting with industry bodies including the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre and the government over the immediate future.

“For now, we would like to thank you for your understanding and patience, and to recognise the incredible efforts and support of producers, artists, partners and customers over this difficult period.”

