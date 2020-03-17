Brighton’s Komedia becomes latest venue to shut its doors as the coronavirus worsens

Brighton’s Komedia has confirmed a short closure amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Spokeswoman Kelly Edwards-Good said: “In the interest of our customers’, staff and performers' safety, and to follow government guidelines, Komedia has made the difficult decision to postpone or cancel all events at the venue until March 31.

“All shows during this closure period, will either be cancelled or rescheduled to a new date and tickets holders will be contacted directly by email regarding the status of their show.

“If the show you were due to attend has been postponed or rescheduled your ticket will be valid for the new date and no action is required.

“For shows that cannot go ahead, anyone who wishes to do so can convert their ticket money into a donation to the venue and our staff at this difficult time. Our box office will be in touch to discuss this and exchanges or refund options.

“All events at Komedia after March 31 are scheduled to go ahead as normal and we will keep in touch with customers regarding any future developments.

“We hope you will bear with us as we work to confirm new dates, provide updates and respond to all enquiries as quickly as possible. Our Box Office team will be making contact via email only during this time.

“As an independent, unfunded arts venue these are unprecedented times and we appreciate your continued support in this difficult climate.”

