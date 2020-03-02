Brighton-based theatre company makes its debut with Di and Viv and Rose

A Brighton-based theatre company is making its debut with revival of a nostalgic play about friendship across the decades.

Ruby Tiger Productions – a new company established by award-winning director Claire Lewis – makes its debut at the Rialto Theatre, Brighton this March with a revival of Amelia Bullmore’s 2011 play Di and Viv and Rose.

Claire said: “The play, which charts the lives of three women from their first meeting at universi-ty 30 years ago to the present day, is a truthful, funny and moving account of friendship and what happens when life doesn’t work out quite as you thought it would.”

Fresh from directing an award-winning tour of The Mill On The Floss last year, Claire found herself drawn to Di and Viv and Rose.

“I fell in love with the play the moment I read it. It’s laugh-out-loud funny but also incredibly moving, with three characters you can’t help but root for. I adored it so much that I decided to take the plunge and set up my own company to produce it”.

The three-hander, which features Sophie Dearlove, Mandy Jane Jackson and Emmie Spencer in the title roles, reflects Ruby Tiger’s focus on producing small-cast, character-driven plays that tell a story audiences will care about, Claire explains.

“I’ve directed many large-scale, technically-demanding ensemble productions over the years and will continue to do so. My ambition for Ruby Tiger is to work with just a handful of the very best local actors on smaller scale, exceptional quality productions that put character and storytelling first. Di and Viv and Rose fits that bill exactly. I can’t wait to share it with Brighton audiences this March.”

Di and Viv and Rose by Amelia Bullmore opens at the Rialto Theatre, Brighton on March 3 and runs until March 8 (no performance Friday 6). Running time: approx two hours 20 mins.

