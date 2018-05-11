Yarn trail to fill district with wonderful woolly creations

Wonderful woolly works of art will decorate Lancing, Shoreham and Southwick when The Yarn Trail launches next month.

The trail, running from June 2 to 17, will be the culmination of the year-long YARN 20/20 community arts project organised by Over the Moon, a flexible creative collective based in Shoreham.

People across the Adur district have been working hard making knitted squares and pom-poms ready for yarnbombing the route.

Emily Phillips, a director of the non-profit collective, said: “Over the Moon is very proud to announce the start of The Yarn Trail, a route of yarnbombed locations running between Lancing, Shoreham and Southwick.

“Buildings and street furniture will be clad with knitted and crocheted panels and adorned with woolly decorations, all made with contributions crafted by members of the local community.

“These colourful and textural woolly interventions will be highly visible to everyone in the area for the duration of the trail.

“The trail encourages people to see their surroundings in a new light, explore somewhere new and take a little time looking, feeling and connecting with what is around them.”

It is hoped people will walk or cycle along the route to take in parts of Adur they have not visited before.

The project has already reached out to people of all ages in Adur and beyond, to gather more than 1,000 handmade yarn squares, measuring 20cm by 20cm, and a fair few pom-poms.

Emily added: “The many people who have made a woolly contribution can enjoy being part of a giant public art exhibition.

“The response from the community to the call for knitting and crochet, and yarn donations, has been overwhelming, both from individuals and community groups.

“Skilled local tutors have taught people new crafting skills and rekindled old ones, volunteers have helped with assembly of yarn panels and other local organisations have lent venue space and donated materials.”

The trail is part of the Adur Art Trail and afterwards, the panels will then be turned into blankets for charities including Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

Guides to The Yarn Trail, including a route map and quiz, will be available from late May to pick up around Adur and from www.weareoverthemoon.org and www.facebook.com/yarn2020

