Woolly wonders are proving inspiration

Knitted art has been spotted across the Adur district in the past two weeks, thanks to The Yarn Trail.

There are just a few more days to track down the buildings and street furniture that have been covered in woolly wonders, as the trail ends on Sunday.

Southwick has woolly sleeves around the pillars, while Shoreham and Lancing libraries have big panels on the walls

Trail organiser Over the Moon has been praised for its efforts as the year-long project draws to a close.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council cabinet member, said: “This is such a great example of the community coming together to make a creative, exciting project happen.

“It’s wonderful to see three of our own buildings, Shoreham Library, Southwick Library and Lancing Library, taking part.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to visit the district and enjoy the Yarn Trail.

“It is projects like this that make West Sussex so special and I hope it inspires others to think about projects for their own areas too.”

After the trail has finished, the woolly panels used will be separated again and used to make blankets for charities such as Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

READ MORE

Art trail venue supports SOLD shop

Wool you believe it...

PICTURES: Adur Art Trail