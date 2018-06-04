Wool you believe it...

Adur’s celebration of craft and community is in full swing.

The Yarn Trail launched on Saturday and will continue until Sunday, June 17, running alongside the Adur Art Trail.

Yarnbombed buildings and street furniture can be seen in Lancing, Shoreham and Southwick, with woolly decorations made by people from the district and beyond.

The Yarn Trail is the culmination of a year-long project organised by Over the Moon, a flexible creative collective based in Shoreham.

Director Emily Phillips said: “The initial idea was to add some woolly love to some buildings and get the community involved.

“At the beginning, we had no idea what a monster it would turn into. We always thought it would be great to do something on the library building and it went from there.

“All the yarn was donated and we started off with people making squares. We received funding for workshops, teaching people to knit and crochet and getting people involved in making, while linking up with local organisations.

“After Christmas, we started planning it and putting it together in a coherent trail, so you can literally start at Lancing and follow it through Shoreham to Southwick.

“Part of the point is to get people to go to places they would not normally go to.”

One of the large installations can be seen at Emmaus by the Sea in Southwick.

Jane Davies, shop manager, said: “It looks really wonderful. It is absolutely fantastic, all the hard work that has gone into it.

“When the installed it on Thursday, it was the first time I had seen it and I was blown away. You talk about things but when you see them in real life, it has a big impact.”

Pick up trail guides around the district from the end of May and find out more at www.weareoverthemoon.org

