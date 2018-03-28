Win tickets to enjoy the IMAX experience at Chichester Cineworld!

Three pairs of tickets are up for grabs to enjoy the spectacular IMAX experience at Chichester Cineworld.

Films coming up in IMAX include Pacific Rim Uprising, Ready Player One, Rampage and Avengers: Infinity War.

IMAX promises high-powered, wide-frequency sound and a film in which every frame has been digitally remastered so even the tiniest detail is pin sharp. The giant curved screen wraps around the cinema auditorium. Bigger than your field of vision, it puts you at the heart of the action.

To win tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting IMAX in the subject line or write to IMAX, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries by midnight on April 5. Only the winners will be contacted.

