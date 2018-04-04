West Sussex Writers explain how to mix fiction with history

History and Fiction with Richard Buxton is the next talk organised by West Sussex Writers (Thursday, April 12).

Spokesman Phil Williams said: “Where does an author draw the line between accurately representing history and writing compelling fiction? It’s an issue peculiar to historical fiction writers. Richard will involve the audience in exploring the differing approaches of published authors, as well as draw on his own experience of using real events, people and places to inspire imagination.

“Richard will also examine the use and misuse of believable detail in a historical setting. How much is just enough? How to research? Finally, there will be an exercise designed to invoke the feel of a period without employing cliché.

“Richard Buxton writes historical fiction in both the short and long form. His short stories have won the Exeter Story Prize, the Bedford Writing Competition and the Nivalis Award. His self-published novel, Whirligig, was shortlisted for the Rubery International Book Award. He is a graduate of the Chichester creative writing masters’ programme.”

The meeting will take place 7.30 on Thursday, April 12 at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring, . Tickets £5 non-members, £3 members

