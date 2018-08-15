Waving Man welcomes you to anniversary gallery trail in Arundel

Giles Penny’s Waving Man sculpture has now been installed on the Causeway roundabout in Arundel for the 30th-anniversary Arundel Gallery Trail.

It is 120cm tall and atop a 12ft corten steel plinth made for the Gallery Trail by Booth Engineering in Ford.

The 2018 Arundel Gallery Trail will be between Saturday, August 18 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 27. It will celebrate local talent in 65 locations with 150-plus artists and makers taking part. Sculptors, painters, printers, ceramicists, illustrators, textiles, tapestry, furniture makers, photographers and jewellers are among the many exhibitors showing.

