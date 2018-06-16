VIDEO: novelist Kate Mosse helps launch the Festival of Chichester

Watch Kate describe why the Festival is so important to the city.

Coming up at the Festival

Dawn Gracie leads the dancing on the Cathedral Green

Monday, June 18

10.30-12 noon. Tree Walk, Quaker Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester, PO19 1NX.

Monday, June 18-Friday, June 22, 12-3pm. Schools’ Art Challenge 2018 – Friends Of Chartres (Chichester’s French Twinning Association), Artone Building, Chichester University, College Lane, Chichester PO19 6PE.

1pm. Bach & Music From Out Of The Blue – Emily Burridge, Mellow Cello Music, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR.

3pm. Paths Of Glory, Chichester Cinema At New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY.

8pm. Pollinators: What’s The Buzz? Buglife, New Park Centre And Transition Chichester, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY.

Tuesday, June 19

Tuesday, June 19-Sunday, July 1, 10am-4.30pm; 4pm on final day; closed Monday, June 25. Chichester Art Society Exhibition 2018, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrews Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH.

11am. Tour Of Historic Chichester, Chichester City Tours, Start At Novium Museum.

Tuesday, June 19, 11.30am. David Peduzzi – Discover Printmaking, The Little Art Gallery, Rookwood Road, West Wittering, PO20 7BY.

1pm. Solo Bach Cello Suites 1 And 2, Pavlos Carvalho, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR.

4.30pm. Guitars In The Garden, St Martin’s Organic Coffee House, PO19 1NP.

6-7.30pm. Spotlight On Architecture, Chichester Tour Guides, Outside Edes House, 27 West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RW.

6.30-7.45pm. Standing Up For Human Rights – A Talk By Kate Allen, Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Group Of Amnesty International, Chichester Cathedral Nave, PO19 1PX.

7.30pm. The Parnassian Ensemble: A Baroque Celebration, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR.

7.30pm. Hamlet, All The World’s A Space, The Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP.

Wednesday, June 20

11am. Tour Of Historic Chichester, Chichester City Tours, Start At Novium Museum.

6.30pm. Berlin Philharmonic Live – Sir Simon Rattle’s Farewell Concert, Chichester Cinema At New Park, PO19 7XY.

6.30pm drinks, concert starts 7.30pm. Solo Cello Concert & French Food Meal, Sixty Minutes Of Classical Music, Chez Moi, 15 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 2NJ.

7.30pm. ‘Allo ‘Allo!, Chichester Players, Centenary Theatre, Chichester High School, Kingsham Road, ChichestER, PO19 8EB.

7.30pm. A Spagna In The Works, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR.

Thursday, June 21

6-7pm. Darwin’s Legacy, Talks At Six, Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester, PO19 1NX.

7.30pm. ‘Allo ‘Allo!, Chichester Players, Centenary Theatre, Chichester High School, Kingsham Road, Chichester, PO19 8EB.

7.30pm. Country Chronicles, David Johnston, The Studio, New Park Community Centre, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY.

7.30pm. Tyger, Tyger: Deborah Rose & Mari Randle, Blakefest, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR.

Friday, June 22

6-7.30pm. Street Art And Sculpture, Chichester Tour Guides, Outside The Minerva Theatre, Chichester, PO19 6AP.

9.30am, 10.15am, 11am, 11.45am. An Introduction To Ancestry With Geoffrey Redman, Information Librarian, Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QJ.

2pm. The Bugler On The Somme, The Storytellers, Upstairs At St Martin’s Tea Rooms, St Martin’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1NP.

6-7.30pm. Street Art And Sculpture, Chichester Tour Guides, Outside The Minerva Theatre, Chichester, PO19 6AP.

7.30pm. ‘Allo ‘Allo!, Chichester Players, Centenary Theatre, Chichester High School, Kingsham Road, Chichester, PO19 8EB.

7.30-10.30pm. Dandelion Charm, Tidy St Studio, Whitestone Farm, Main Road, Birdham, PO20 7HU.

7.30pm. Dawn’s Vintage Stroll Social, Dawn’s Vintage Do, The Fishbourne Centre, PO18 8BE.

7.30pm. Geoff Robb – Spanish And Celtic Inspired Guitar Music, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH.

7.30pm. Rob Johnston In Concert, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR.

7pm. Summer Concert – Peter Rice With Chichester Festival Of Music, Dance And Speech, St Mary’s Church, Chapel Lane, Sennicotts, PO18 9AJ.

7.30pm. Steve Dummer (Clarinet) And Matthew Cooke (Piano), St Mary’s Parish Church, Church Street, Petworth, GU28 0DB.

Saturday, June 23

11am. Bear Hunt, Chichester Community Theatre, Pallant House Gallery Garden, 9 North Pallant, Chichester PO19 1TJ.

2-3pm. Ensemble Reza’s Family Concert: Around The World With Music And Dance, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR.

2pm. Deliver Me From Evil – Book Launch, Terry Stanton, Fishbourne Church Hall, PO22 2AA.

2pm. Tour Of Historic Chichester, Chichester City Tours, Start At Novium Museum.

2.30pm and 7.30pm. ‘Allo ‘Allo!, Chichester Players, Centenary Theatre, Chichester High School, Kingsham Road, Chichester, PO19 8EB.

3pm. Quaker Guided Walk, Chichester Quakers, Quaker Meeting House, Priory Road, ChichesTER, PO19 1NX.

5.30pm. Conscience In Politics Today, Chichester Quakers, Quaker Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester, PO19 1NX.

7pm. Ensemble Reza Reveal Romantic Gems, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR.

7.30pm. Hybrid Kid, Chichester Inn, East Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP.

7.30pm. Scheherazade: An Evening Of Story-Telling Through Song, Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Southgate, Chichester, PO19 1SW.

8pm; drinks from 7.30pm. A Garden Of Song, Chantry Quire With Alan Davies (Cello), St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester PO19 6FT.

Tickets

Box office: book your tickets online www.thenovium.org/boxoffice

Email: boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk

Box office: 01243 816525 or 775888

In person: The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH

