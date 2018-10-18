Vibrant digital art materialises in Shoreham High Street

The opening night of a mysterious art gallery in Shoreham High Street unleashed a playful philosophy of ‘bodrification’ on the town.

The Artful Bodgers, a duo of digital artists, originally had no intention of setting up the exhibition at 16 High Street.

However, when they edited a photo of the outside of the empty unit to appear as if they were opening a gallery there, a humorous online exchange led to the owners inviting them to do just that.

Among the featured exhibits were imaginative depictions of Adur Ferry Bridge and an abstract piece designed as a homage to the flag of Kurdistan – an autonomous region in the territory of Iraq – with paint splodges representing the displacement of its people.

Speaking about the work, Matt Whistler, the only Bodger to appear in public, said: “If you don’t look round the corner, you’ll just go round the bend.”

On November 3, the space will transform into Neighbourhood Store, a selling platform for local artists and designers.

Meanwhile the Artful Bodgers are on the lookout for a new home.

Emma Criddle, co-owner of Neighbourhood Store, said: “We act as a bit of a launchpad.

“I think it’s going to cause a bit of an uproar in Shoreham – it needs a boom of colour and creativity.”

