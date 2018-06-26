Vanessa Nicolson joins the Festival of Chichester

Vanessa Nicolson will be talking about her new book The Truth Game at Chichester’s Waterstones on Wednesday, July 4 at 6pm.

Vanessa is the granddaughter of Vita Sackville West and this is her honest and heart-breaking memoir. Tickets £4 (£3 redeemable against purchase of the book). It is published by Quartet Books

Spokeswoman Grace said: “This beautifully written recollection of the friends, lovers and family who have played a vital role in Vanessa’s life is a stunning companion to the highly acclaimed Have You Been Good? (Granta Books, 2015)

“As a teenager Vanessa plays a game with her father: they take turns to ask a question and the other must answer truthfully. One day Vanessa asks: ‘Apart from with Mummy, have you ever been so in love that you would have liked to marry someone else?’ Her father is visibly shaken and as the truth emerges it becomes clear why...

“Told as a series of fourteen lucid vignettes in an original and innovative way, The Truth Game is both a haunting exploration of love, loss and grief and a portrait of the discontent at the heart of one of Britain’s most eminent families. Nicolson distils the concept of truth down to the extraordinary experiences of real-life individuals with shocking and moving consequences.

“Vanessa Nicolson is the granddaughter of Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicolson. Her last memoir, Have You Been Good? was published by Granta in 2015. She grew up in London and Florence and has worked as an art historian and journalist. She is married to the writer Andrew Davidson and lives in Sissinghurst, Kent.”

