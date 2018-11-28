Triple book launch coming up in Worthing from Rosemary Noble, Angela Petch and Patricia Feinberg Stoner

Three Worthing-area authors will be launching their new books in December, taking you on a journey from southern France to Australia via a little seaside town on the West Sussex coast.

The launch will take place at St Paul’s Arts Centre in Chapel Road, Worthing, on Saturday, December 1 from 10am.

Bognor Regis-based Rosemary Noble, Angela Petch, who hails from Ferring and Tuscany, and Rustington resident Patricia Feinberg Stoner are all successful and widely-selling authors.

Rosemary Noble will be launching Sadie’s Wars, the third in her Currency Girls series.

Patricia said: “Rosemary has a passion for books, but her other passion is for social history. She loves to combine the two and hopes that her readers enjoy the result. Born in Lincolnshire, educated there and in Singapore, she attended university in Birmingham and Sussex, where she currently lives with her husband, who paints while she scribbles.

“Sadie's Wars is set both in Australia and England during the first and second world wars. It will appeal to those who like family sagas and historical romance, with a touch of heartbreak along the way.

“It is the third book in a trilogy where truth is stranger than fiction, as we follow the family who began as convicts, then became gold-diggers and rose to the highest echelons of society within three generations before the Great War, when everything changed.

“Angela Petch has taken a step aside from her hugely-successful Tuscan novels to chronicle the tale of Mavis and Dot, two eccentric old ladies who meet in the seaside town of Worthington on Sea. Illegal immigrants and nude modelling, Latin lovers and errant toupees are just some of the elements of this engaging and often side-splitting novella.”

Angela is the author of Tuscan Roots and Now and Then in Tuscany. She lives in Ferring for half the year – the other half she spends in Tuscany with her husband, who is half Italian.”

Angela said: “I’ve always written, but only when my three children started to flee the nest and I was in my early 50s did I find time for more writing.”

Patricia Feinberg Stoner’s latest book, Tales from the Pays d’Oc is a collection of short stories which revisits the scenes of her earlier award-winning memoir, At Home in the Pays d’Oc.

“Within its pages you will meet, among others, the man who went four by fourth, the plumber who spent a night in an olive tree and two Americans who came to grief at Armageddon Falls,” Patricia said.

Patricia is a former journalist, advertising copywriter and publicist. She and her husband became accidental expatriates for four years in a small village in the Languedoc, after they adopted an energetic spaniel who hated London. During that time, she wrote a series of articles for French Property News which eventually became At Home in the Pays d’Oc. She is also the author of Paw Prints in the Butter – comic verses for cat lovers – and The Little Book of Rude Limericks.

