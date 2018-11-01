Top names at Chichester Speakers Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the latest Chichester Speakers Festival.

Festival manager Marc Rattray said: “We have gathered together some of the best speakers in the UK, and we hope you like the programme.”

The festival runs on November 16 and 17 at The Assembly Rooms in North Street, Chichester (www.chichesterspeakersfestival.com).

Among the sessions:

· Mark Austin, former ITV Newscaster and the present US correspondent for Sky News, gives the stories behind his 30 years of reporting for ITN from the world’s hotspots.

· Angela Eagle and Imran Ahmed, the shadow minister/chairman of Labour’s NEC and political advisor to senior Labour politicians respectively, talk about the new serfdom in British society.

· Helen Pankhurst, the great granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst, tells the story of the fight for women’s rights

· Sam Willis and James Daybell, the BBC TV presenter and professor at Plymouth University respectively, chart the greatest war in the age of sail when 13 isolated American colonies began a war against Britain – the greatest naval and military power on earth.

· Lt General Ben Hodges, former Commanding General, US Army in Europe, is interviewed by Andrew Monaghan about defence and collective responses to Russian foreign policy.

· A C Grayling explains why democracy has failed in the UK and the US and what we can do to put it right.

· Peter Hain, former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, leader of the House of Commons and anti-apartheid activist, chronicles the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela

· Martin Bell, the former BBC war reporter, gives an account of his 50 years as a foreign correspondent in some of the world’s most dangerous places.

· Louis de Bernieres, the best-selling author of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, explains his new book about a couple’s troubled marriage between the wars.

· Jonathan Fenby, former editor of the Observer, looks at the pivotal changes which were forged in 1947-48,which led to the cold war and defined the world post-war era.

· Gregory Claeys, a leading historian of socialism, throws light on Marxism and what it might teach us.

To book tickets and for more information, http://www.chichesterspeakersfestival.com or ring the booking line on 0333 666 3366.

