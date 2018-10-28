Record entries for Worthing open art exhibition

Worthing Museum & Art Gallery have received a record-breaking number of entries from artists across Sussex as part of their popular OPEN18 exhibition.

The bi-annual exhibition invites amateur and professional artists from Sussex to submit their work to the museum for the chance for their artwork to be displayed in the gallery space. This year they received 563 individual submissions, 41 per cent more entries than their previous record-breaking OPEN16 exhibition.

The work was narrowed down to 148 pieces, which were selected by three local judges: Alex Michon, director of Transition Gallery and former costume designer for The Clash, Gary Goodman, artist and art and design tutor at Northbrook MET, and Carole Whitcombe, executive assistant to Adur & Worthing Council’s chief executive.

Emma Walder, WMA art curator, said: “This year we received an almost overwhelming number of entries.

“Selection day was even more challenging than it has been previously because we can only select around 150 pieces in total.

“The panel were focused throughout the day and discussed every piece considering a wide range of criteria.”

Emma stressed unselected artists should not be disheartened.

“At the end of day it really depends on the dynamic of the panel, and it really doesn’t mean that the un-selected pieces have any less merit.

“Everyone should come along and see the exhibition because it reflects what local artists, local communities and professional artists are creating at the moment. There’s always such variety in open exhibitions and this is no exception with many landscapes, portraits, abstracts and variety of media as well.

“Lots of these items will be available to purchase, so people have the opportunity to take their favourite pieces away with them at the end of the exhibition.”

The OPEN18 exhibition will be displayed in the Main Gallery from November 3-March 30.

For more information and to find out the chosen artists, visit worthingmuseum.co.uk or call the Worthing Museum and Art Gallery on 01903 221448.

