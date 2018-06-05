PICTURES: Adur Art Trail

A myriad of work from local artists, interpreting the theme of journeys, is on display as part of the Adur Art Trail.

The art trail, which launched on Saturday, took a break last year but it is back with a bang, with venues from Carat’s Café in Southwick to Shoreham, broken up into three mini trails to help visitors make the most of the opportunity to see work by more than 100 artists.

Exhibition organisers Chris Howitt and Kim Adele Fuller in St Mary's Hall. ks180267-8

Kim Adele Fuller, chairman of adurArtcollective, and secretary Chris Howitt said the compact, accessible art trail was full of interesting, beautiful and varied work.

“This is an opportunity to chat to the artists in their homes and enjoy a summer stroll with plenty of homemade cake and refreshments along the way.

“Many fascinating demonstrations can also be found on the trail, as well as talks and workshops in the events programme.”

The exhibition called Journeys includes painting, sculpture, textiles, glass and photography, on display in the glorious setting of St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham, Monday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm, and Sunday 2pm to 5pm.

Over the road, in St Mary's Hall, East Street, there is the Centrepiece Exhibition, open Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm.

