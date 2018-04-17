Photo exhibition celebrates the people of Worthing

The People of Worthing portrait photography exhibition is at Worthing library until Friday, April 27.

Spokeswoman Sue Daly said: “The aim of our project was to celebrate the variety of individuals who visit and live in Worthing and our photographs were taken on the streets during one afternoon in March 2018.

“The 120 photographs were taken by members of the Further Creative Photography adult and community learning course run by Aspire Sussex with guidance and instruction from our tutor, Sam Pharoah. We are a group of photographers who share a passion for photography with an enthusiasm for learning something new.

“We hope people will come and visit the free exhibition and try to spot themselves or someone they know.”

