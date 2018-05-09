Paul Hobbs exhibition in Lancing

St Michael and All Angels Church, Lancing is hosting an exhibition of painting and sculpture by artist .

Spokesman Ian Tout said: “The exhibition entitled The Heart of Things includes work on famine, old age, fatherhood, sexuality, our capacity for violence, suffering, the Beatitudes and the Trinity, as well as a collection of stories from believers all around the world. Variously playful, disconcerting, heart-warming and thought-provoking, the works exhibited reflect on the questions of life and its timeless concerns – compassion, justice and human dignity – in a context of faith.

“Hobbs’ work is challenging and he wants the viewers to ask questions of themselves. So at a glance, you’re drawn to it; you maybe get the general idea. But it’s the subplots and the hidden things that give richness and excitement.”

The exhibition is open at the church in South Street, Lancing from Thursday to Saturday, May 10-12 May from 10am-4pm. Admission is free. Paul will be in attendance to speak with visitors about his work throughout the exhibition and will be giving tours of the show to school classes and other groups. He will also speak at the church services on Sunday, May 13. Tickets for a buffet dinner and talk by the artist on Saturday evening are available priced £10; to book contact 01903 762793.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-blood-brothers-mayflower-theatre-southampton-until-may-12-1-8491413

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/chichester-art-trail-gets-ready-for-its-second-weekend-1-8490025

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/petworth-house-exhibition-celebrates-remarkable-scientist-who-was-ahead-of-her-time-1-8490027

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/mitch-benn-and-the-art-of-satire-1-8490018

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/mimbre-kick-off-worthing-s-summer-of-circus-1-8490012

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/hometown-exhibition-for-arundel-s-andy-waite-1-8489998