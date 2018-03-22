New man in charge at Oxmarket Gallery print shop in Chichester

Paul Vincent has taken over running of the print shop at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery. He succeeds David Souter, who moved to Kent earlier this year.

Paul, like David, is one of the artists who have work for sale in the print shop. Paul said he hoped to build on the work David put in. His aim is to establish the print shop as the number-one place in Chichester for people to go to find local art.

“I have had my own exhibitions at the Oxmarket over the years and know that there is a call for local art. We are so lucky to be surrounded by the South Downs and the Sussex coast, with endless opportunities for us artists.

“All the art in the print shop is for sale and are all signed limited editions of local scenes, taken by artists who live within the Chichester area. In all the time I have been exhibiting at the Oxmarket, it still amazes me, the number of people who have either never heard of the Oxmarket or do not know where it is. So to those people that do, please help us to spread the word.”

