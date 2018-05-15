New exhibition at Arundel gallery

A Contour, A Curve – The Lie Of The Land is the new exhibition at Arundel’s Gallery57, 57 Tarrant Street (May 19-August 27).

Ann Symes, artist and owner, said: “Jayne Walker’s land vessels express the theme and title of Gallery57’s summer exhibition perfectly. The geographical features of the Welsh and Cornish landscapes, visited and endlessly explored since childhood, inspire her sculptures. She carves Crystacal, a durable plaster, into forms that describe the curves of the land and coast while the patterns and textures of geological strata, water, sand and rocks provide inspiration for the pencil drawings she sometimes uses to emphasise an area within them.

“Jayne’s sculptures can be seen in A Contour, A Curve – The Lie Of The Land together with work by artists who all respond to the landscape theme with individual expression creating an interesting mix of work.

“Gallery57 has invited 20 artists and makers from Scotland down to Sussex, from Kent across to Cornwall as well as Ireland and Denmark, to take part in this beautifully-curated exhibition which runs until 27 August, the final ten days being part of The Arundel Festival and gallery trail.”

