New Chichester poetry anthology

Chichester area poets combine for a new anthology More Verses Between the Leaves, which comes with the subtitle From Downs to Himalayas ... Via Aladdin, Ghosts and Blue Skies.

The volume is a sequel to an anthology produced last year on behalf of global children’s charity Save the Children.

Former diplomat Richard Davies, of Tangmere, a newcomer to the venture, is a regular at the Open Mic Poetry sessions at New Park Centre, as are Christine Rowlands and Terry Timblick, who again, with his wife Christine, has produced the collection, a Christ Church initiative. Terry said: “The other contributors are Pam Parsons and her late husband Gary, Jacqueline Shirtliff, whose teenage years were in Sussex and, again with echoes of war and downland, we have Gerry Wheatley.

“The topic range is probably wider than ever.”

Copies (£3.50 each - £5 by post) are obtainable from Save the Children, linda.savage@5miles.net or Judy Clark on 01243 787798.