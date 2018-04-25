Former city mayor hails excellent Festival of Chichester programme

Supporters, friends and performers gathered at the Novium in Chichester to unveil the programme for this year’s Festival of Chichester which runs from June 16-July 15: more than 200 events combining a brilliant programme of classical music with the best in jazz, blues, folk, rock, pop, theatre, walks and talks.

Former mayor Anne Scicluna, a member of the festival committee from the start, said: “The launch went extremely well. It was a great pleasure to be able to chat to so many people who are so deeply involved with many of the events to come.

“From its beginning in 2012, the Festival has really taken off and developed year by year into what to me is one of the finest in the south of England – and one of the biggest celebrations of arts and culture. Those volunteers who helped to start it – notably the City Council and the Chichester Observer, as well as some dedicated local people – should be justly satisfied in what it has become.

“For me, Chichester is a very special place – the place of my birth – which actually punches far above its weight for a small, historic city. As well as well-known stars, some living locally and others coming to us from sometimes long distances, whom we welcome and enjoy their talents, within the city and in its surrounds is a tremendous lot of local talent. In addition, our area is seething with people who are doing things for others, with no thought of personal reward, raising much-needed funds for local charities. All these bring audiences from considerable distances, adding to our local economy. Here is an opportunity for local groups to not only raise extra funds, but also to advertise their existence and entertain people – and the result is a festival which, rather than being imposed from above, has grown from its roots in the local people, and will continue to grow and flourish.”

Tickets: Chichester Box Office, The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH; phone 01243 816525 or 775888; website www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; email boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk.In person: The Novium, Tower Street.

