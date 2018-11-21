Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres

Worthing Theatres’ Connaught Cinema Listings

Friday 23rd to Thursday 29th November 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) 2h 34m

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

Fri 12:00, 15:10, 17:45, 20:30

Sat 12:30, 15:10, 17:50, 20:45

Sun 11:30, 15:10, 17:15, 20:30

Mon 12:15, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30

Tue 12:00, 14:45, 17:40, 20:15

Wed 12:00, 14:40, 17:30, 20:30

Thu 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 20:30

The Girl In The Spider’s Web (15) 2h 15m

Fired from the National Security Agency, Frans Balder recruits hacker Lisbeth Salander to steal FireWall, a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. The download soon draws attention from an NSA agent who traces the activity to Stockholm. Further problems arise when Russian thugs take Lisbeth's laptop and kidnap a math whiz who can make FireWall work. Now, Lisbeth and an unlikely ally must race against time to save the boy and recover the codes to avert disaster.

Fri 12:40, 18:00

Sat 15:20, 20:40

Sun 12:40, 18:00

Mon 15:15, 17:45 (subtitled)

Tue 17:45

Wed 14:50, 20:20

Thu 13:30, 16:00

Widows (15) 2h 30m

A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda, Alice and Belle -- have nothing in common except a debt left behind by their spouses' criminal activities. Hoping to forge a future on their own terms, Veronica joins forces with the other three women to pull off a heist that her husband was planning.

Fri 20:40

Sat 18:00

Sun 14:30

Mon 20:15

Tue 14:50

Wed 17:40

Thu 10:45

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) 1h 50m

While collecting junk one day, best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous talking dummy from an unpublished "Goosebumps" book by R.L. Stine. Hoping to start his own family, Slappy kidnaps Sonny's mother and brings all of his ghoulish friends back to life -- just in time for Halloween. As the sleepy town becomes overrun with monsters, witches and other mysterious creatures, Sonny joins forces with his sister, Sam and a kindly neighbour to save Sonny's mom and foil Slappy's plan.

Sat 10:00

Sun 10:30

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 2h 34m

A foot-stomping celebration of Queen and their lead singer Freddie Mercury.

Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound.

Fri 14:50

Sat 12:15

Sun 20:15

Tue 20:30

Wed 11:50

Screen Arts

The King and I: From The London Palladium (12A) 3h 00m

Multi-award winning, critically acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s hit musical. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Thu 19:00

Saturday Morning Picture:

Smallfoot (U) 1h 56m

Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed -- a human. He soon faces banishment from his snowy home when the rest of the villagers refuse to believe his fantastic tale. Hoping to prove them wrong, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces with his simple community.

Sat 10:15

All tickets £3

Silver Screen

The Girl In The Spider’s Web (15) 2h 15m

Mon 11:00

All tickets £4 and include free tea/coffee and biscuits

Relaxed Screening

The Girl In The Spider’s Web (15) 1h 55m

Tue 12:15

Relaxed performances will typically be the first performance of the day each Tuesday, with a specific focus on being Dementia Friendly. The lights will be left on low, sound levels reduced and no adverts before the feature. There will be additional trained staff on hand to assist customers with all needs they may have.

Film times include 20 minutes of adverts and Trailers. This is subject to change.

Venue. Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, West Sussex. BN11 1LG

Box office. 01903 206 206

Online booking. http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk



Tickets.

Adults (15+)

Feature films before 5pm Mon – Thur. £5.00

Feature films after 5pm Mon – Thur and all day Fri - Sun. £7.50, concessions £6.00

Children

£5 all times.

3D screenings. £1 extra

Wild Wednesdays. all tickets £3.50 every Wednesday

Saturday Morning Pictures. £3 (adults only permitted with a child)

Sunday Savers (after 5pm). all tickets £4.50

Live Screen Arts. £16.50, concessions £1 off

Encore screenings. £14.50, concessions £2 off

