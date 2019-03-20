Dinsey’s live-action Dumbo remake to hit Worthing cinemas in time for Mother’s Day

Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Disney classic Dumbo is set to arrive at the Connaught Cinema and Dome Cinema in Worthing just in time for Mother’s Day.

Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin all star in the tale of a newborn elephant with oversized wings who has a unique ability...

Dumbo arrives at the Connaught and Dome cinemas on March 29 with lots of different screenings over its opening weekend and into April.

Take a look at the screening times below.

Connaught Cinema

Friday, March 29 – 12.45pm, 3.15pm, 5.45pm, 8.15pm

Saturday, March 30 – 10.00am, 12.50pm, 3.20pm, 6.00pm, 8.30pm

Sunday, March 31 – 10.00am, 12.15pm, 3.15pm, 6.00pm, 8.30pm

Monday, April 1 – 3.15pm, 5.45pm (subtitled), 8.15pm

Tuesday, April 2 – 12pm (dementia friendly screening), 2.45pm, 5.45pm, 8.15pm

Wednesday, April 3 – 12.45pm, 3.15pm, 5.45pm, 8.15pm

Thursday, April 4 – 12.45pm, 3.15pm, 5.45pm, 8.15pm

Dome Cinema

Friday, March 29 – 12pm, 2.45pm, 5.30pm, 8.20pm

Saturday, March 30 – 9.45am, 12.15pm, 3pm, 5.45pm, 8.30pm

Sunday, March 31 – 9.45am, 12.15pm, 3pm, 5.45pm, 8.30pm

Monday, April 1 – 12.15pm, 2.45pm, 5.30pm, 8.25pm

Tuesday, April 2 – 12pm, 2.45pm, 5.30pm, 8.20pm

Wednesday, April 3 – 12pm, 2.45pm, 5.30pm, 8.20pm

Thursday, April 4 – 12pm, 2.45pm, 5.30pm, 8.20pm

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112.

Click here to see what films are currently screening at the Connaught and Dome cinemas

---

World Book Day 2019: Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton children dress up as their favourite literary characters

Red Nose Day 2019: Pictures of your fundraising efforts for Comic Relief