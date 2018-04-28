Chris Kew's Lost Identity exhibition in Littlehampton

Littlehampton Museum is hosting an exhibition of photographs by Chris Kew under the title Lost Identity from Wednesday, May 9-Friday, July 13.

Alice Millard, archives and exhibitions officer, said: “In partnership with Headway West Sussex, a charity offering support to those affected by acquired brain injuries, Chris has documented the effects that acquiring a brain injury at 18 has had upon his life.

“The Roger Butterworth Gallery will be filled with Chris’s unique black-and-white images alongside captions to describe his thoughts behind each photograph and provide an insight into his life. Chris describes photography as a wonderful way to connect with memories, many of which he lost when he suffered a brain injury. These photographs express Chris’s feelings of frustration and loneliness during his recovery in a way that will encourage visitors to reflect upon their own life experiences.”

Mon-Fri, 9-4.30; Sat 10.30-4.30; admission free.

