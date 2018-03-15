Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery focuses on St Ives painter Alfred Wallis.

A new exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery at the end of March celebrates the life and work of St Ives painter Alfred Wallis.

More 50 original works in the style of Wallis will be on view, representing the largest single showing of such paintings and objets anywhere in the country.

For more than a decade, tribute artist Max Wildman has been immersed in re-creating the elusive Wallis look and now sells his work through many galleries across the country. His aim has been to create works which look as realistic as possible but at a fraction of the cost of a Wallis original. All paintings are available to purchase. On show from March 27-April 8.

