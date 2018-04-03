Camera club exhibition supports spring show

Steyning Camera Club put on an exhibition of prints at the Steyning Centre on Saturday.

The club was supporting Steyning Horticultural Society’s spring show by putting on a display of 64 prints by its members.

Michael Williams, from the camera club, said: “It was a very busy afternoon with a steady flow of visitors enjoying the exhibition alongside a wonderful display of spring blooms, special floral arrangements and cookery exhibits, including classes for children.

“Steyning Camera Club, established in 1972, is one of the most lively, friendly and successful photographic clubs in the south of England. Photographers of all interests and abilities are welcomed.

“Activities include presentations, competitions, and workshops. Members also enjoy a variety of group trips to places of interest or special events, and can contribute to club exhibitions in the area. Visitors to the club are welcome to attend selected talks for a nominal entrance fee.”

The club meets at the Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding, on Mondays at 7.30pm, from September through to May. On alternate Tuesday mornings, the Coffee Club meets at various locations.

READ MORE

GALLERY: Steyning spring show