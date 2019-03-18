Arundel arts group welcomes distinguished silversmith Malcolm Appleby

AKIN (Arundel’s Creative Collective) welcomes silversmith and metal engraver Malcolm Appleby to talk at their next “show & tell” session on Wednesday, March 27 at 7pm at The Victoria Institute, 1st floor, 10 Tarrant Street, Arundel, BN18 9DG.

Spokeswoman Rachel Aked said: “Malcolm has spent his career of over 50 years dedicated to engraving and pushing the boundaries of metalwork and will talk to AKIN about his craft and his influences.

“Malcolm studied at Central School of Art, Sir John Cass and the Royal College of Art in London before establishing his studio in Scotland in 50 years ago in 1969. He discovered gun engraving while at art school and has over the years created wonderful work such as the Raven Gun for the Royal Armouries. He then used those skills to become a silversmith and metal engraver and is known for his imaginative use of line and form. His work can be seen in the National Museums Scotland, Edinburgh; Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums; Victoria & Albert Museum, London; Crafts Council, London. Commissions include work in 10 Downing Street as well as the London Assay Office and the Residence of the First Minister for Scotland. He was awarded at MBE for services to Hand Engraving in 2014.

“Talks are free for AKIN members to attend but tickets cost £5 to non-members. For more details, visit www.akinarundel.com. This money goes towards the hiring of the venue and to pay.

