Art trail venue supports SOLD shop

A group of artists on the Adur Art Trail are raising money for charity through sales of refreshments.

Photographer Sarah Sutherland-Rowe has opened up her home at 67 West Street, Shoreham, as part of the trail to share a variety of fabulous art.

As well as her pictures, visitors can see pottery from Rachel Rankin-Hayward, known as Dr aRT, glass fusion from Sarah Bridgland, ceramic mosaic from Kathy Serinturk and painting from Tim Huitson.

Sarah said: “We also have refreshments, of which all the proceeds will go to SOLD on Shoreham High Street.

“I think it’s the most creative, fun charity shop in Shoreham and love the opportunities it gives to such great young people who have learning difficulties.

“The icing on the cake has been the live music played by two of our artists, Rachel Rankin-Hayward on the steel drums and Sarah Bridgland on the violin.

“We even had one visitor take a turn on the piano and played some inspired honkey tonk.

“Tim Huitson and Kathy Serinturk are also putting together a film of all the artists in the adurArtcollective, so have had a great insight to the breadth and talent of the whole trail.”

The venue has so far raised more than £200 for SOLD. It will be open again on Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

