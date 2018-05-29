Art trail attracts huge level of interest

It may have missed a year but organisers say Adur Art Trail has retained a huge amount of interest.

The adurArtcollective has felt huge encouragement given the excited, positive reactions from people around Shoreham and while handing out the fabulous new guide at the farmers’ and artisans’ markets.

A total of 25, 000 guides have been printed and distributed widely around the county, so it is expected this event will bring many extra people into the town and benefit all the local businesses.

Many people have said how much they missed the trail last year, because they feel it brings the town alive.

So, after a break last year, Adur Art Trail is back with a bang. For two weeks, from Saturday, June 2, to Sunday, June 17, more than 30 venues from Carats’ Café in Southwick in the east to Shoreham Beach in the west will be opening their doors to invite visitors to see an amazing array of work from more than 100 artists.

Some venues will be open every day but most will be part of the trail only for the weekends.

Kim Adele Fuller, chairman of adurArtcollective, said: “This year, the trail promises to be more varied than ever.

“As usual there will be the opportunity to meet and talk to the artists but in addition many venues are offering talks, demonstrations and workshops, not to mention refreshments and entertainment.

“There are more than 100 artists taking part, some of whom may be familiar from previous Trails and many who have not exhibited in Adur Art Trail before.”

The work on show includes painting, sculpture, glass, textiles, leatherwork, jewellery and textiles, with each piece reflecting the artist’s unique ability.

At the heart of the trail will be St Mary de Haura Church, in East Street, Shoreham, with an art exhibition called Journeys. This will be open from Monday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm, and Sundays 2pm to 5pm. Exhibits include work by pupils from St Nicolas and St Mary Primary School in Shoreham.

For more information about the artists, venues and opening times, visit www.adurartcollective.co.uk

The artwork for this year’s trail, including eye-catching bus stop posters, was done by adurArtcollective member Candy Medusa.

Look out around town for the art trail guides, which are available in various locations. These will help visitors to plan a route around the trail.