Ant-Man and The Wasp - tiny in stature but great fun

You have to admire the Marvel guys - they seem to have nailed the trick of combining drama and tension with fun.

Early on, the franchise was a bit too serious with Iron Man and Captain America.

But the introduction of Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man (plus of course the extremes of Deadpool) have given a lighter feel to most of the films.

Ant-Man has the serious side with Michael Douglas’ Dr Hank Pym, while our hero Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, is great fun.

And there’s even romantic interest with Evangeline Lilly as Pym’s daughter Hope.

With all the characters introduced in the 2015 debut movie this time we are able to get stuck into the action early on.

In the first film we discovered that Hope’s mother Janet shrank to such a small size on a mission several year ago she got lost in a micro world.

And so Dr Pym, Hope and Scott attempt to find her and bring her back.

However, Scott, effectively under house arrest, is being watched by the FBI as he’s supposed not to leave his home.

Then there’s an unpleasant crook after Pym’s technology, plus a mysterious ghost-like figure also after the tech.

It’s all great fun as Scott’s Ant-Man and Hope’s The Wasp battle their way against all the odds.

If you’re wondering whether to hang around at the end, the usual mid-credit sequence is actually relevant to what happened in the last Avengers movie but the end of credit clip isn’t really worth waiting for.

Film details: Ant-Man and the Wasp (12A) 118mins - 4 out of 5 stars

Director: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol