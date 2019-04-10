Adur Art Club charity sale for one day only

Adur Art Club will be holding a sale for one day only, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

There will be artwork, prints and cards to buy, plus a St Barnabas tombola.

Adur Art Club has been a great supporter of St Barnabas House hospice over the years, including this stall at Shoreham Farmers' Market

The sale will be at the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, on Saturday, April 13, from 10am to 2pm.

Supporter Mike Henderson said: “The art club brings together a bunch of enthusiastic local amateurs and this sale is an ideal opportunity to take a look at what they get up to.

“Come and join us in support of St Barnabas House hospice.”