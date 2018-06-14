10 things coming up at the Festival of Chichester

Events you won't want to miss!

1 Music. Wednesday, June 20, 6.30pm drinks, concert starts 7.30pm. Solo Cello Concert & French Food Meal, Sixty Minutes Of Classical Music, Chez Moi, 15 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 2NJ. Roger Clayden performs a solo cello concert, followed by a French meal served by the owners of Chez Moi, a new French restaurant in Aldwick. The ticket price includes the food.

2 Music. Wednesday, June 20, 7.30pm. A Spagna In The Works, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Ethereal, enigmatic and exhilarating – renaissance miniature masterpieces. A rare chance to hear 16th-century dances, divisions and instrumental settings played on a variety of early viols and lute by distinguished artists Alison Crum and Roy Marks, both core members of the Rose Consort of Viols.

3 Music. Saturday, June 16, 7.30pm. All That Malarkey, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Fresh from a successful 2017 including dates at London’s King’s Head Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, ATM are delighted to return to Festival of Chichester with their unique blend of operatic cabaret.

4 Music. Sunday, June 24, 1pm. Choro! – Traditional Brazilian Music, The Chorões, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. The Chorões are an ensemble of award-winning musicians, formed at the RCM, who specialise in a traditional Brazilian music called Choro. Drawing on samba and classical music, this genre emerged in the late-18th century. The ensemble is a quartet of clarinet, guitar, cavaquinho (Brazilian ukulele) and pandeiro (Brazilian tambourine).

5 Music. Tuesday, June 19, 7.30pm. The Parnassian Ensemble: A Baroque Celebration, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. The Parnassian Ensemble invites you to embark on a journey around 18th-century Europe. Included in the programme are treasures by Bach, Vivaldi and Telemann

6 Music. Saturday, June 16, 7.30pm. Chichester City Band Presents Adventures In Music, St Paul’s, Churchside, Chichester, PO19 6FT. Join them for an evening of musical story-telling – a programme of pieces inspired by tales of great feats and adventures, presented by Chichester’s very own brass band, over 120 years old and still going strong.

7 Music. Friday, June 22, 7.30pm. Rob Johnston in Concert, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Rob Johnston returns to the Festival this year with a unique blend of instrumental acoustic guitar music and songs. A unique finger-style and plectrum player, Rob also uses digital effects, looping technology and even guitar percussion in his music. This is cutting-edge contemporary guitar playing.

8 Music. Monday, June 18, 1pm. Bach & Music From Out Of The Blue, Emily Burridge – Mellow Cello Music, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Emily Burridge is a virtuoso cellist, and in her concert production she performs the G major suite by JS Bach and her own series of compositions.

9 Music. Friday, June 22, 7.30-10.30pm. Dandelion Charm, Tidy St Studio, Whitestone Farm, Main Road, Birdham, Chichester, PO20 7HU. Combining prog, folk and rock influences, they promise “a luxurious blend of intricate harmonies, soaring melodies, superb musicianship and heartfelt lyrics. Imagine Fleetwood Mac meets Opeth and CSN meets Yes. The brilliance of Dandelion Charm lies in making fist-pumping anthems.” BYO event at the intimate and Quirky Tidy St.

10 Music. Friday, June 22, 7.30pm. Geoff Robb – Spanish And Celtic Inspired Guitar Music, Oxmarket Gallery. Geoff Robb is a guitarist and composer whose music blends his classical training with his love of Spanish and Celtic music

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/university-of-chichester-students-semi-skimmed-for-new-art-show-1-8533547



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-the-country-wife-minerva-theatre-chichester-until-july-7-1-8533461



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/how-to-sell-your-wares-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8533223



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/gandini-juggling-join-worthing-s-summer-of-circus-1-8533283



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/prestigious-selection-for-goring-artist-1-8533250



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/shoreham-virtuoso-richard-durrant-on-tour-1-8533246