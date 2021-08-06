Sensational start to Pride month in Brighton

Ironworks Gala Launch by Chris Jepson

A spokesman said: “A spectacular array of cabaret, drag, live music and spoken word performances from some of Brighton’s best-loved entertainers saw a line-up that included Billie Gold, King Sammy Silver, The Harlequeens, Brandy Bex, Lydia L'Scabies, Lorraine Bowen, Rhys' Pieces, Dick Day and the prince of UK drag Alfie Ordinary.

“Supporting LGBTQ+ artists and the wider community, Pride at the Ironworks takes place throughout August and September at Ironworks Studios in central Brighton and features a glittering programme of showstopping cabaret, comedy, theatre, dance, film, activism and politics.

“Forthcoming highlights include Duncan James, Christopher Biggins, Polari, Heather Peace, Girli, The Glory, Hannah Brackenbury and more in a the two-month fiesta that promises to be a fantastical, fun and cultural extravaganza with an event for everyone.

“Whilst unable to run our usual larger scale events, Pride at the Ironworks enables us to continue our campaigning, celebration and support for the local LGBTQ+ and wider community while fundraising for our essential local charities and community groups that do such essential work all year round. Every ticket sold for Pride at the Ironworks will include a charity donation to The Brighton Rainbow Fund.

“To make the cultural programme accessible to all members of the community, we will be offering a number of discounted tickets for every performance.”