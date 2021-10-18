Huge in stature and also vocal ability, his show at the Brighton Centre last night gave my friend Becky and I a taste of what the Uckfield native can do live – and it certainly left us wanting more.

His huge voice filled a packed arena, as he belted out tracks like All You Ever Wanted, Alone, Perfume and Human.

But while he had no problem giving a polished singing performance, he did seem quite shy between the music, and didn’t do as much chatting as more seasoned performers might have.

Rag 'n' Bone Man

It didn’t detract at all from what was a really enjoyable evening. But part of the joy of live music is getting something extra – a story of when, where or how a particular song was written, or maybe a funny anecdote.

Maybe it will come in time, as there is surely more to come from the Brit Award winner. And if the crowd’s reaction was anything to go by, they will lap up whatever they can get.

I, for one, hope he’ll be back soon.

Rag 'n' Bone Man performed at the Brighton Centre last night (Sunday).

Katherine and her friend Becky saw Rag 'n' Bone Man's show in Brighton last night (Sunday)